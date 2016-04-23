How to redeem your offer
- Sign up online using the button below
- Start investing and build your portfolio
“While some micro-investing tools do the work for you, Stash lets its users build their own portfolio by suggesting investments that match up with their own beliefs, goals, and tolerance for risk.” – TechCrunch
“You can start investing in ETFs and stocks for as little as $5. That’s because Stash lets you buy a fraction of a share if you can’t afford the whole thing. No other investing app does this yet.” – Yahoo Finance
“Well, how do you get started investing? Stash [free to download] makes the process simple and accessible, even if you've only got a handful of change to spare.” – Refinery29
“Investing isn’t just for the top 1%. A new app called Stash that launched today allows people to invest for as little as $5. It’s the latest app trying to make investing simple and accessible to everyone.” – CNN Money
“This is solving a huge problem – people are really afraid to invest. They think you need a lot of money to do it and Stash is trying to change that.” – Fox5NY
“[Stash] seeks to frame investing around the much-noted identity and purpose-hunger of America’s youth (i.e. snake people) and transform it into small but growing deposits over time.” – BuzzFeed
Start small. Think big.
Start investing with as little as $5. Set a recurring investment schedule to grow your Stash over time.
Build your own portfolio.
Choose from 30+ investment themes that reflect your unique interests, beliefs, and goals.
Learn to invest with confidence.
We’ve created a customized learning experience to help you along the way.
First month free.
$1/mo subscription
Accounts over $5,000 pay 0.25%/year.
That’s $12.50/year on a $5,000 account.
FREE
for the first month
$1
$1/month subscription on accounts under $5,000
0.25%
0.25%/year on accounts over $5,000. That’s $12.50/year on a $5,000 account
We’ll be there every step of the way.
Need more info? Visit our FAQs.
We charge a monthly fee of $1, with no commissions or surprises. All new investors get their first month free. Once your account reaches $5,000, we switch to 0.25% of your account per year.* (that’s $12.50 a year for a $5,000 portfolio)
Stash is an SEC registered investment adviser. When you sign up for a Stash account you get access to over 30 different investment options and personalized guidance. To make an investment, you’ll need to connect a checking account. All it takes is $5 to make your first investment. We let you buy fractional shares so you can invest what you can afford. That’s it – sign up, customize your portfolio, and boom, you’re an investor. Learn more about Stash.
The sooner you start investing, the greater your chance of benefiting from compound returns. It’s the reason you might not want to put off investing any longer, because it takes time to experience the effect. Here’s why... Let's say you invested $20 a week. After 20 years, your $20,800 investment would be worth over $34,000. (Assuming a 5% compound annual return)
The Patriot Act requires all financial institutions to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person opening an account. We also require your Social Security number to issue you a tax reporting form at the end of the year. Your Social Security number is only used to verify your identity. Stash does not perform a credit check.
Your investments with Stash are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All holdings and cash are held at APEX Clearing Corp. For more information on SIPC insurance, please visit www.sipc.org.